Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Reddit appears to be experiencing intermittent issues, with the website not loading posts for some people. A notice saying "Sorry, for some reason reddit can't be reached" is displayed when trying to load top posts on Reddit, although the new posts section worked when we tried loading it.

Corinne Reichert/CNET

The mobile site is taking longer than usual to load posts, but the mobile Reddit app appears to be loading as usual.

Down Detector has seen over 4,300 reports of Reddit being down over the last hour, with reports coming in from North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Much like last month's intermittent Reddit outage, it's only affecting some users.

The outage has seen people complain on Twitter.

"Reddit is down and idk what to do with my life," one person tweeted.

"Reddit is glitching tf out for me," another said on Twitter.

"Fix your site. It's down," tweeted another at Reddit.

Other Twitter users said Hulu and Xbox Live are down as well as Reddit.

Reddit, the self-described "front page of the internet," was founded in 2005 and is one of the most-visited websites in the world. Currently, it's sitting in fifth place behind Google, YouTube, Facebook and Amazon, but ahead of Wikipedia, Twitter, Instagram, Netflix, LinkedIn and Yahoo.

Reddit didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.