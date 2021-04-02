Red Pocket iPhone deal: Save $100 on any model and get free AirPods

Red Pocket Mobile

Been eyeballing a new phone -- and new phone carrier? Red Pocket is baiting the hook with a pretty sweet lure: For a limited time, you can , get your first month of service free and score free Apple AirPods. As you might expect, there's a catch -- but probably not what you think.

No, this discount doesn't come in the form of "statement credits" or require you to pay for a Red Pocket unlimited plan for two whole years. (Unlike certain other phone deals, cough-cough.) It's a straight-up $100 discount. The base-model iPhone SE, for example, will cost you $299 instead of $399. The iPhone 12: $729 instead of $829.

The only requirement here is that you stay with Red Pocket Mobile for at least six months. That's how you qualify for the AirPods (which ship with the phone) and get your first month of service free. So you're actually paying for just five months, even though you have to stick around for six.

The iPhones run on Red Pocket's GSMA network, which is code for AT&T. There's no support for 5G (yet), but it's coming. Meanwhile, plans start at just $10 a month, though I suspect most users will want the $19 or $30 plan, which include 3GB and 10GB of high-speed data, respectively.

By the way, after you reach the six-month mark, Red Pocket will unlock the iPhone upon request -- effectively freeing you to go elsewhere if you choose.

All told, it's a pretty sweet deal, without the hassles of rebates and lengthy contracts and pricey plans.

Your thoughts?

