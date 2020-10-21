Quibi to shut down, a flameout less than 7 months after launch

Sarah Tew/CNET

Quibi -- a star-studded, mostly mobile streaming service that struggled to keep up with its own hype -- will shut down, the company said Tuesday, a flameout coming less than seven months after it launched. Quibi said subscribers will receive separate notifications about the final date they can watch the service, without specifying any timeline for when service itself will go dark.

Though the company has enough money to keep operating for a "significant period of time," it's opting instead to make an exit "with grace," CEO Meg Whitman said in a press release. It will shop its assets around to see if anyone wants to buy them over the coming months, and then it will return cash to its shareholders.

Quibi launched in the US and Canada in April as a service designed to watch on the go -- just as swaths of North America were locking down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Its timing was one of several misfortunes and flawed strategies that hamstrung the service from reaching its ambitious growth goals. The company's mobile-only scheme also underestimated viewers' interest in watching on TVs. Quibi's initial design didn't allow for easy sharing on social networks, stunting virality and word of mouth. And it was hit with a lawsuit from interactive-video company Eko, which claimed Quibi's rotating-screen technology was a rip-off of its own. (Quibi rejected those allegations.)

The company hoped its unconventional approach -- very expensive, star-packed programming released in 10-minute-or-less episodes that you can watch only on phones or mobile devices -- would find a sweet spot in a streaming landscape crowded with Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Peacock and HBO Max. And of course, Quibi faced a Goliath in YouTube, the short-video specialist that's already drawing in more than 2 billion viewers every month.

It was audacious ambition, but the company had a huge war chest, big-name leadership and an eye-popping bill of talent involved. Founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, who was head of Disney's movie division in the '80s and '90s and co-founded Dreamworks Animation, Quibi raised $1.75 billion from investors including every major Hollywood studio. Quibi's CEO is Meg Whitman, the former chief of eBay and Hewlett-Packard.

And its talent roster is a who's who of Hollywood, including Chrissy Teigen, Lebron James, Dwayne Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Chance the Rapper, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, Zac Efron, Tina Fey, Liam Hemsworth and husband-and-wife combo Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (but on different shows), along with innumerable others. It also lured in big-name filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Catherine Hardwicke and Ridley Scott to make series.