Quibi now lets you stream to a TV using Chromecast

Sarah Tew/CNET

Mobile-only streaming video service Quibi has added support for Chromecast to its iOS app. While the app is primarily designed for mobile viewing, COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders have made it more appealing for many people to watch things on a bigger screen, perhaps with family members in the living room.

Late last month, Quibi added AirPlay support for iOS, and said it would add Chromecast support in June. The Android app doesn't appear to have the update yet.

The move comes as Quibi, which launched in April, looks to compete in an ever-expanding streaming market. The company has found itself needing (and willing) to change, given its stream-on-the-go model doesn't pan out as well during a pandemic.