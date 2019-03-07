Queen Elizabeth posts on Instagram for the first time

The Science Museum

Computers are a part of our everyday life and we may not give much thought to where the idea began. In true royal fashion, Queen Elizabeth reminded us on Instagram Thursday.

The queen posted that she visited The Science Museum in London and viewed a letter in the Royal Archives written in 1843 by Charles Babbage. Babbage designed the "Difference Engine" and was credited as the world's first computer pioneer. The queen wrote that Prince Albert saw a prototype in 1843.

Queen Elizabeth took an early tour of "Top Secret: From Ciphers to Cyber Security," a new exhibit at The Science Museum coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Government Communication Headquarters. Along with the letter from Babbage, the exhibit includes Alan Turing's Enigma M1070.

The Royal Family's Instagram has more than 2,000 posts, but this was reportedly the first that the queen wrote personally. The queen's first post has gotten more than 42,000 likes and 836 comments so far.

"Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children's computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors," the queen wrote.

