Qualcomm's Quick Charge 5 can get a phone to 50 percent battery in five minutes

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Qualcomm is giving its Quick Charge technology a sizeable boost, one that the company claims will be able to plug in and get a device with a 4,500mAh battery from 0 to 50% in five minutes and from empty to 100% in 15 minutes.

The new technology -- which will make its first appearance in devices during the third quarter of 2020 on phones that also utilize the company's Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus processors -- will also be able to take advantage of more than 100 watts of power to speedily refill depleted device batteries.

Most flagship phones have battery capacities ranging from 3,000mAh to 5,000mAh depending on the manufacturer, features and the size of the device. Apple's 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro has a roughly 3,000mAh battery while Samsung's 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G has a 5,000mAh battery.

While the feature is starting with devices that have its flagship 800-series processors, the company expects it to trickle to down its more affordable 700 and 600-series chipsets over time.

In addition to the faster charging, Qualcomm touts that the new format will be "up to 70% more efficient" than its Quick Charge 4 and also runs 10 degrees Celsius cooler (or 50 degrees Fahrenheit) when recharging with a cable.

Fast wireless charging is also supported, though how much faster it will be with Quick Charge 5 will vary based on the type of wireless charging coils manufacturers use in their devices.

Qualcomm

A new "Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities" system will be incorporated into Quick Charge 5 devices and accessories to help ensure devices recharge safely while also maximizing the power that is being transferred.

The company says it has eight levels of voltage protection, three levels of current protection, three levels of thermal protection and three levels of timer protection to make sure devices with Quick Charge 5 replenish safely.

"Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile charging solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge," said Ev Roach, vice president of product management for Qualcomm Technologies, in a statement.

The company says that its current Quick Charge technology is already available "on more than 1,200 mobile devices, accessories and controllers" noting that the new Quick Charge 5 devices and accessories will be coming in the future and be backward compatible with earlier generations.

Qualcomm touts that Quick Charge 5 is "optimized to take advantage of both USB-PD and Type-C technologies" for maximum compatibility.

While those using older accessories won't necessarily be able to get the full benefits of the new tech without upgrading, the support for the prior versions should help ensure that your current chargers will still work just fine, albeit not charging as quickly.

Qualcomm's announcement is the latest advancement in battery charging to hit mobile device. Chinese manufacturer Oppo, a sister company to OnePlus, recently showcased its 125w Flash Charge that is capable of taking a 4,000mAh battery to 41% in five minutes and a complete recharge to 100% in 20 minutes.