Qualcomm CEO fires back at Apple

The recent lawsuits against Qualcomm are all about the money -- at least according to Qualcomm's CEO.

Steve Mollenkopf, in a press release about Qualcomm's fiscal first-quarter earnings, said the "the recent legal and governmental actions against Qualcomm are at their core driven by commercial disputes. As we have done in the past, we will vigorously defend our business model and the value of a portfolio of technologies that has been so instrumental to the success of the mobile communications industry."

The suits he's referring to included one filed last week by Apple in the US and two others filed this week by the iPhone maker in China. The US Federal Trade Commission also has accused Qualcomm of forcing Apple to use its chips exclusively in exchange for lower licensing fees.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qualcomm is the world's biggest provider of mobile chips, and it created some of the essential standards for connecting phones to cellular networks. The company derives a significant portion of its revenue from licensing that technology to other chipmakers. Apple designs the processors in its iPhones and iPads, but it buys chips from Qualcomm to connect to 4G LTE and other cellular networks. Under Qualcomm's licensing structure, Apple pays it a fee for its chips and another fee for the intellectual property included in those chips. Most components suppliers bundle the IP cost in with the chip sales price.

For the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus introduced this year, Apple also started buying 4G LTE chips from another supplier, Intel. Because Intel's chips use some of Qualcomm's essential technology, Apple pays Qualcomm a licensing fee for those processors, as well, which is based off the total value of the iPhone ($650) versus the value of the Intel chip (closer to $20).

Apple's lawsuit filed in the US on Friday alleges the wireless chipmaker didn't give fair licensing terms for its processor technology. Apple also said Qualcomm sought to punish it for cooperating in a South Korean investigation into Qualcomm's licensing practices by withholding a $1 billion rebate.

In one lawsuit filed in China, Apple alleges that Qualcomm "abused its clout in the chip industry," a violation of China's anti-monopoly law. Apple seeks 1 billion yuan ($145.32 million) in damages. A second accuses Qualcomm of not making its cellular standard essential patents available broadly and cheaply. It asks the court to determine the terms of a patent license between Qualcomm and Apple.

Lots of chips

Qualcomm has come under scrutiny in recent years for alleged monopolistic practices. Two years ago, it paid China nearly $1 billion to end a 14-month antitrust investigation in that country. Then, in December, South Korea hit Qualcomm with a $850 million fine following a three-year investigation. The South Korean Fair Trade Commission accused the chipset maker of having an "unfair business model" and creating a monopoly with its practices. The US FTC also has accused Qualcomm of illegally dominating the cellular chip market.

On Wednesday, Qualcomm reported its fiscal first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders dropped to $682 million, or 46 cents a share, from $1.5 billion, or 99 cents a share. Excluding acquisition costs and other expenses for the quarter ended December 25, per-share earnings jumped to $1.19 from 97 cents. Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance projected earnings of $1.18 a share.

Revenue climbed 3.9 percent to $6 billion, slightly below Wall Street's forecast for $6.12 billion. Revenue from Qualcomm's licensing business increased 10 percent to $1.86 billion.

J.P. Morgan analyst Rod Hall estimates about a third of Qualcomm's earnings are tied to Apple's royalty payments. If Apple stops paying royalties, Qualcomm's full-year earnings are at "material risk," he said.

For the second quarter, Qualcomm expects per-share earnings of $1.15 to $1.25 on revenue of $5.5 billion to $6.3 billion. Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance projected earnings of $1.20 a share on sales of $5.9 billion.

Qualcomm shares slid 1.8 percent to $55.90 in after-hours trading.

