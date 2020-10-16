Prime Day 2020 streamer deals still available: Save on Roku

Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day officially ended on Wednesday at midnight, but there's still some Prime Day deals available.

Today is the last day to get a great discount on a Roku streaming device, selling from $21 to $80, down from the typical $30 to $100. Deals include bargains on the Roku Streaming Stick Plus and Roku Ultra 2019. These savings are currently available at Amazon, and Walmart.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can buy one streamer in Roku's line, this is it. The tiny stick pops into the back of any HDMI-equipped TV, and it can stream nearly every online channel at resolutions up to 4K and with HDR support. The included remote controls your TV's volume and power, too. If you want to retrofit any older TV to be a streaming powerhouse, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is a no-brainer. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET With the 2020 Ultra on its way, a deal on the outgoing version was inevitable. Despite lacking Dolby Vision, the 2019 model is still a great piece of equipment. It's our favorite wired streamer and offers other features including a headphone-jack remote and a remote finder. Read our Roku Ultra 2019 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku's entry-level streamer is basically the Premiere, but without the ability to handle 4K HDR content. At just $21, it's still a capable option for getting the latest 1080p streaming channels on to older TVs. That's $9 less than the new Fire Stick Lite is currently selling for. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This step-down to the Streaming Stick Plus is a minibox rather than a stick, and it loses the TV power/volume controls on the remote. But it otherwise pumps out the same 4K HDR picture quality and channel selection as the Streaming Stick Plus. Read our Roku Premiere review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa voice-controlled speaker, a Fire TV 4K video streamer and a universal remote control into one device. If you like using your voice to control the TV -- not to mention other devices in your Alexa-friendly household -- it may well be worth taking the plunge on this interesting all-in-one product, marked down from $120 to $80 during Prime Day. Note that this is the 2019 version, which has added some nice improvements since we first evaluated it in 2018. Read more about Fire TV Cube.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Recast is one of the easiest ways to record and stream over-the-air TV. It integrates seamlessly with a Fire TV Stick and at $100 off it's an incredible bargain. Read our Amazon Fire TV Recast review.