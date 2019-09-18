Price drop: At $130, Beats Solo3 headphone hits all-time low

Our only complaint about the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones was its price. When it hit in 2016 at its list price of $300, it didn't sound quite as good as other headphones at that price. But at its current sale price of $130 at Amazon and Best Buy -- the lowest we've ever seen for it -- the Beats Solo3 is a steal.

Elsewhere, Walmart has two color options of the Powerbeats3 wireless earphones on sale for less than $100.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Beat Solo3 is well built, comfortable and has a built-in remote control that's easy to operate by feel. It sounds stellar in both wireless and wired modes. The biggest change from the previous Solo2 is the boost Apple made to battery life -- the Solo3 boasts best-in-class battery life with a runtime of 40 hours. The Solo3 also gets Apple's W1 chip that makes pairing the headphone with your iPhone dead simple (while also aiding the aforementioned battery life). See the Beats Solo3 review

Beats screenshot via Gordon Gottsegen/CNET If you are on the lookout for an in-ear headphone, the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones offer good sound, reliable operation and Apple's W1 chip for long battery life (12 hours) and easy connectivity with Apple devices. Walmart is currently selling two color options of the Powerbeats3 for less than half of its $200 list price. Powerbeats3 in white are on sale for $86, but supplies are limited. See the Powerbeats3 review

If you miss out on the white color, Powerbeats3 in Break Blue are on sale for $91.

