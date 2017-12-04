Prepare yourself for the OnePlus 5T Star Wars phone

Put down that lightsaber young Jedi, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition arrives planetwide on December 14. According to the handset maker, it will unveil a specially branded version in Mumbai India. The OnePlus timed the official launch of the phone to the film release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Besides its blockbuster tie-in, the new phone appears to have the same hardware as the current OnePlus 5T smartphone. That's a good thing since we awarded the Android handset our Editors' Choice award last month. We loved its big, beautiful screen and excellent camera that snaps great photos in low light.

Of course there are differences between the two devices. The new Star Wars Edition gadget will sport a cool white backing. The original 5T comes in in an all "Midnight Black" paint job. The 5T Star Wars Edition, however, keeps the black front panel. It seems the struggle between light and dark is strong within this phone as well.