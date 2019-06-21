Pre-Prime Day headphone deal: V-Moda Crossfade Wireless is under $100

Sarah Tew/CNET

Prime Day doesn't arrive until mid-July (according to rumors and expectations), but Amazon still has some pretty good deals on deck. One of the notable ones that's still available is the the first-generation V-Moda Crossfade Wireless over-ear Bluetooth headphone. It lists for $200, but you can pick it up for $100 on Amazon for a limited time. (It was $155.74 on Amazon before the sale). That's the lowest price we've seen on it.

Note, CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

This model came out in late 2015 and comes in a few different color options, with removable shields on the earcups that can be swapped out for new shields that you purchase separately.

I gave high marks to the Crossfade Wireless when I reviewed it. V-Moda made some small improvements to 2017's Crossfade Wireless 2, which I rated even higher (its earpads are better). The most recent version of that headphone is called the Crossfade Wireless 2 Codex and it costs $350.

Originally published earlier, updated to verify that the sale is still ongoing.