Powerbeats 4 leak with a clear look at Apple's next athletic earbuds

WinFuture

Apple's Powerbeats 3 have been strong performers for those looking for Bluetooth earbuds that could handle the rigors of a workout but at nearly three years old they are overdue for an update. According to a new leak, just such an update may be on the way.

WinFuture seems to have got its hand on promo images and specs for the new line of earbuds, which are said to be called the Powerbeats 4 and keep the wire between the left and right earbuds. Among new features, the updated Powerbeats will pack Apple's H1 audio chip found in the truly wireless AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro and should offer a better battery life of up to 15 hours (up from 12 hours on the Powerbeats 3) and the ability to summon Siri by saying "Hey Siri."

A quick charge feature should give you an hour of playback with just 5 minutes of charging, which can be done through the Lightning connector.

Read more: The best true wireless earbuds of 2020

As with the prior Powerbeats, the new model should be water-resistant and will be available in black, white or red. It is unclear when the new Beats will arrive but pricing is said to be similar to the current Powerbeats 3, which retail for around $200.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.