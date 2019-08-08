Postmates could deliver your next meal by robot

Postmates; screenshot by CNET

Postmates will be getting a permit to test its sidewalk delivery robots in San Francisco, according to a report. San Francisco Public Works will let the company that's behind the food-delivery app run tests of the service, TechCrunch reported Wednesday.

Postmates had originally partnered with Starship Technologies to trial delivery robots in Washington, DC, back in January 2017. In December of last year, it announced it was working on a fleet of delivery machines called Serve robots.

Serve robots will "work alongside the existing Postmates fleet to move small objects over short distances efficiently," Postmates said in a blog post last year, adding that the Lidar-equipped robots will travel at walking speed, run on electricity and bypass congestion by traveling on sidewalks.

Postmates' robots can carry up to 50 pounds, and they have a touchscreen for interactions.

Postmates and San Francisco Public Works didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.