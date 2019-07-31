Pokemon Go is adding the coolest shiny to raids today

Niantic

There's a whole lot going on in Pokemon Go, with Team Rocket is bringing chaos and shiny Ralts coming on Saturday. That isn't enough for developer Niantic, so it's bringing Rayquaza back to raids on Wednesday. Rayquaza is normally green, but lucky players might encounter its cool black shiny form -- which hasn't been available in the game before.

The giant serpent will show up the super tough five-star raids from July 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. PT until Sept. 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. PT, so you'll have plenty of time to get a group together and go hunting. If you beat Rayquaza in battle, you'll get a catch to catch it.

"This Dragon- and Flying-type Legendary Pokemon is weak to Ice-, Rock-, Dragon-, and Fairy-type attacks," Niantic wrote in its release. "In fact, Rayquaza has a quadruple weakness to Ice-type attacks, so be sure to have Pokémon with those attacks ready when going into battle!"

Niantic also increased the maximum number of Pokemon you can store from 2,000 to 2,500.

Rayquaza first showed up in 2003's Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire on Game Boy Advance, and got promoted to mascot in the enhanced Pokemon Emerald two years later. If those main series Pokemon games are more your thing, Sword and Shield are coming Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.