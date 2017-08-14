Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo comes to Pokemon Go

Niantic

Of all the mythical creatures in Pokemon, few are as famous and destructively powerful as Mewtwo, an evil lab experiment who tried to wipe out humanity in its very own feature film.

Now, he's joining the cast of the Pokemon Go mobile game as well. But you'll need to be a pretty dedicated player to even have a shot of finding one.

ZloolS (YouTube)

Earlier today, players in Yokohama, Japan nabbed the first Mewtwos at the game's official Pokemon Go Stadium event, in what was reportedly a very easy group battle where attendees were virtually guaranteed to walk away with the ultimate prize.

But according to game developer Niantic, everyone else will need an exclusive invitation to find one -- and the only way to get an invitation is to blindly go defeat Raid Bosses at your local gyms until you luck out.

"To receive an invitation to participate in an Exclusive Raid Battle, Trainers must have successfully completed a raid recently, by defeating the Raid Boss, at the Gym where the Exclusive Raid Battle will be taking place," reads the company's blog post.

Once you've got an invite, things should be a bit more straightforward -- Niantic says it'll warn you in advance when your Mewtwo chance is coming up, so you'll have "ample time to coordinate" with friends and other players in order to take it down.

Mewtwo probably won't be the last Legendary Pokemon coming to the game, even if it's one of the most famous, but it seems like the company is only offering each Legendary Pokemon for a brief period of time. Niantic says today that legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and Lugia will be available through August 31 -- hinting that they may not be available come September.