PlayStation App gets an upgrade, adding voice chat and messages integration

PlayStation

PlayStation on Wednesday unveiled its updated app, which includes a new layout, voice chat support and messages integration. The upgraded app is designed to "enhance your gaming experiences on both PS4 and PS5," the company said in a blog post.

The PlayStation App will start rolling out globally through updates on iOS and Android devices starting Wednesday. Players who want to access the updated app but don't yet have it installed will need an account for PlayStation Network, and can sign up for that through PlayStation's site.

Key updates to the app include a sleeker interface, as well as a new home screen showing what friends are playing and allowing users to access details on recently played games. The PS Messages app feature is now integrated into the new PS App, so players can message friends from one place. Since PS Messages won't be available as a standalone app anymore, existing messages and threads will move over to the PS App.

Users can also create party groups and voice chat with up to 15 other people. A new native PS Store feature lets customers quickly browse and shop, allowing them to remotely download games and add-ons to their PS4 and PS5. And when the PS5 becomes available, users can remotely launch games, manage console storage and sign into PS5 from the PS App.