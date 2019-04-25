Play Saved by the Bell, Vanderpump Rules as a game on NBCUniversal's mobile app

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Ever wanted to take Kelly Kapowski to homecoming, survive detention with John Bender or test your detective skills with the Law & Order crew? Series: Your Story Universe, NBCUniversal's new app, lets you play episodes of your favorite shows and movies and determine the outcome.

Choose and customize your character to play different episodes of shows like Saved by the Bell, Law & Order and Xena or movies like The Breakfast Club or Bridesmaids.

The choose-your-own-adventure game apps have become popular over the past year. NBCUniversal's Series: Your Story Universe is the latest variation of games like interactive story games like Choices: Stories You Play, Episode - Choose Your Story and What's Your Story? The only downside is that these games, like Series: Your Story Universe, have multiple paywalls to make certain choices. If you play a lot, the bill can add up fast.

The new app is available on Thursday on Android and iOS.

Originally published April 25 7:47 a.m. PT.

Update, at 8:04 a.m. PT: Added more details.