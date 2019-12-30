Pixel 4A rumored to have hole-punch front camera, headphone jack

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google's Pixel 3A was praised earlier this year for offering impressive features for a much cheaper price than its flagship sibling. As 2020 nears, it appears the search giant may be following the same path with the Pixel 4, prepping to introduce a new Pixel 4A next year.

The latest renders of the rumored phone popped up this weekend courtesy of leaker OnLeaks and Indian tech website 91Mobiles. Google's Pixel 4A will feature a hole-punch front camera, a bigger display of 5.7 or 5.8 inches (compared to 5.6 inches on the 3A) and thinner bezels, according to the site.

And here comes my last late #Christmas gift in form of your very first and early look at the #Google #Pixel4a!

It's unclear if Project Soli, the gesture controls Google highlighted on the Pixel 4 line, will carry over to the 4A especially given the limited bezel design.

Around back is supposedly a matte finish and a traditional fingerprint sensor with a block in the corner devoted to the rear camera. It is similarly unknown if the 4A will have two rear cameras like the Pixel 4 or if this presumably cheaper variant will only have one sensor.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or 765 processor is rumored to be under the hood, along with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. It is not known if the phone will be the first Pixel to support 5G, but it does appear to have a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top, showing that at least one bit of legacy of tech will make its way into a phone in 2020.

Last year's Pixel 3A arrived at Google's I/O developer conference , making the 2020 conference a possible time when the Pixel 4A may appear. Google didn't respond to a request for comment.

