Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 reportedly spotted in Google app code

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Google's expected to soon reveal the next midrange phones in its Pixel line, possibly called the Pixel 4A and 4A XL. However, a report Friday from 9to5Google suggests the search giant could be shaking up its phone lineup this year, adding a 5G version of the Pixel 4A instead of an XL model.

Code in the latest beta version of the Google Search app links several device codenames to their actual models, according to 9to5Google. Listed in the code are reportedly the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which were released in October 2019, as well as the Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5. There's no mention of a Pixel 4A XL or Pixel 5 XL, according to 9to5Google.

Google launched its line of budget phones in May 2019 as an offshoot to its flagship Pixel line. Starting first with the Pixel 3A and 3A XL, the phones were priced at hundreds less than its Pixel 3 counterpart.

Google was going to hold an event June 3, where we might've gotten a glimpse of the Pixel 4A, but that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's unclear when Google might reveal the rumored Pixel 4A.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.