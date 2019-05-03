Pixel 3A XL reportedly appears in Best Buy as inevitable release nears

Angela Lang/CNET

Another day, another Google Pixel 3A leak. The latest? The phone making a cameo at a Best Buy in Ohio.

The XL version of Google's forthcoming Pixel 3A was spotted just sitting in its glass case at a Best Buy in Springfield, Ohio, according to a tipoff received by Android Police. While it's unclear if the phone was actually on sale early, the boxes for both the purple and black color options were visible. (The 3A is also expected to be available in white.)

The box also seemingly confirmed some of the reported specs of the larger 3A model, including that it will have a 6-inch display and be available in at least one version with 64GB of storage.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest leak.

Other specs for the phone are rumored to include a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front lens similar to regular Pixel 3 line, a rear fingerprint sensor and 4GB of RAM.

The smaller Pixel 3A is said to have a 5.6-inch screen while keeping many of the same specs. US pricing is rumored to be $399 for the Pixel 3A and $479 for the 3A XL ($399 is about £300 or AU$570).

Google is expected to officially announce the new phones at its I/O developer conference on May 7. Given that some devices are already apparently heading to retailers, it's likely the release of the devices should follow shortly.

