Pixel 3A may drop bundled headphones, wireless charging

Google's rumored Pixel 3A is all but here. However, with one day to go until the company's big I/O developer conference, the last missing details are finally becoming known.

After recent leaks have detailed the phone's specs, price, colors and retail packaging we are still slowly getting additional details on what will come with the phone. Or in the case of wired headphones, what won't be included.

According to a video last week from YouTuber M. Brandon Lee, who previously reported on the phones' starting prices, the Pixel 3A and 3A XL will not come with bundled headphones. However, the Pixel 3A is expected to have a 3.5mm standard headphone jack so those looking to plug in headphones will have plenty of options.

Google does include a pair of wired USB-C earbuds with the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, though both of those phones lack a traditional headphone jack.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The phones are expected to include a USB-C to USB-A adapter as well as a USB-C charging cable, according to images of the packaging shared by the YouTuber.

Lee also says that he and his source weren't able to get wireless charging working on a Qi charging pad, making it possible that Google may have dropped the feature to get to the cheaper starting price.

With just over a day to go until I/O, all should be official soon. Google's expected to announce updates to its Pixel lineup on Tuesday, as well as the latest news on Android Q, Google Assistant, Nest and smart home devices and maybe even a few surprises.