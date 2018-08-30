Pixel 3: Are these the first leaked images of Google's smaller phone?

Pixel3Throwaway/Reddit

It's quite the day for leaked flagship phones -- first, the internet gets its first alleged look at the iPhone XS, and now an anonymous Redditor is bringing us what could be the first images of Google's regular-sized Pixel 3 phone.

If you'll remember, Russian bloggers had already revealed practically everything about a larger Pixel 3 XL -- at least assuming the incredibly convincing handsets they may have obtained from a Ukrainian black market dealer don't turn out to be clever fakes.

But Google's Pixel phones always come in twos, and this appears to be the regular Pixel 3. You'll note it doesn't have a notch in the screen.

Apparently the Redditor was apparently also able to confirm some of the phone's specs by running an app, including a 2,915mAh battery, a 5.5-inch display with a 2,160x1,080 pixel resolution (440ppi) and a typical-for-phones 60Hz framerate, as well as a class-leading Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 graphics and 4GB of RAM.

Like the Pixel 2, it still appears to have a single rear camera, but may have two front-facing cameras like rumored for the Pixel 3 XL.

The source hasn't yet said whether the phone might have wireless charging, one of the flagship features we expect Google to add to these phones, and which the leaked Pixel 3 XL seemed to have.

