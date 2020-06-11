PayPal commits to invest $500 million in black and minority communities

NurPhoto/Getty Images

PayPal on Thursday said it's offering $530 million in funding to black and minority communities to address racial and economic inequalities. Most of the money -- $500 million -- will be in the form of direct investments through PayPal Ventures, the payment company's investment arm, to minority businesses and startups.

"For far too long, Black people in America have faced deep-seated injustice and systemic economic inequality. Black lives matter and we need to drive transformative change," PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said in a statement.

Also on Thursday, Apple announced a separate $100 million program called the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which will focus on education, economic equality and criminal reform.