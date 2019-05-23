Those still "hodling" their bitcoin after the cryptocurrency crashed in 2017 are slowly seeing a rebound of its value. Now, they can even use the crypto to pay their AT&T bill.
On Thursday, AT&T said it will begin accepting cryptocurrency for online bill payments. Customers will see the option when logged onto the carrier's website or myAT&T app, and BitPay will process the payments. AT&T said it's the first of the major wireless carriers to accept cryptocurrency.
"We're always looking for ways to improve and expand our services," Kevin McDorman, vice president, AT&T communications finance business operations, said in a release. "We have customers who use cryptocurrency, and we are happy we can offer them a way to pay their bills with the method they prefer."
BitPay is one of the largest blockchain payment processors. For payment, the service will accept Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.
AT&T didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Pay your AT&T bill with bitcoin
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.