Pay your AT&T bill with bitcoin

Those still "hodling" their bitcoin after the cryptocurrency crashed in 2017 are slowly seeing a rebound of its value. Now, they can even use the crypto to pay their AT&T bill.

On Thursday, AT&T said it will begin accepting cryptocurrency for online bill payments. Customers will see the option when logged onto the carrier's website or myAT&T app, and BitPay will process the payments. AT&T said it's the first of the major wireless carriers to accept cryptocurrency.

"We're always looking for ways to improve and expand our services," Kevin McDorman, vice president, AT&T communications finance business operations, said in a release. "We have customers who use cryptocurrency, and we are happy we can offer them a way to pay their bills with the method they prefer."

BitPay is one of the largest blockchain payment processors. For payment, the service will accept Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

