OtterBox drops Avengers: Infinity War phone cases ahead of movie opening

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

OtterBox continues its quest to cash in on Disney's hottest film franchises.

Last week the company introduced a new collection of Star Wars Symmetry Series cases in advance of Solo: A Star Wars Story. This week it's releasing new Avengers: Infinity War cases ahead of that movie's opening on Friday.

The four new Marvel cases include Black Panther, Thanos and Iron Man cases (the Iron Man case glows in the dark, a first for Otterbox), plus an "Assemble!" case that unites the Avengers on a single case (that's the one I'd rock on my phone). Both the slimmer Symmetry Series and tougher Defender Series feature the new Marvel designs.

The cases are available for the iPhone 7 and 8 ($45), iPhone 7 and 8 Plus ($55), iPhone X ($55) and Samsung Galaxy S9 ($45) and Galaxy S9 Plus ($55).