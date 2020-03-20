Ordering delivery? Compare Uber Eats, Postmates and Caviar fees with this app

Getty/Alexander Spatari

When you're ordering delivery, you might find yourself playing a familiar game: Toggling between apps such as Postmates, Uber Eats and others to figure out which has your favorite local restaurants, and which has the lowest delivery fee or special deal. An app called FoodBoss (for Android and iOS) wants to put an end to that cycle by acting like Kayak does for travel. Foodboss lets you compare the different delivery time estimates and costs from multiple services side-by-side, without constantly switching between all of the apps.

The app (and its browser version) launched in 2017, and aggregates third-party delivery services UberEats, Postmates, Caviar and Delivery.com into one place. More delivery apps will be added in the future, said CEO and co-founder Michael DiBenedetto. It's currently available in 55 metro areas across the US.

FoodBoss

When you go to the web version, type in your address, and you'll see a list of restaurants and the delivery services they work with, along with estimated total fees (including delivery fees, surge pricing, service fees and taxes), and delivery time estimates. From there, you can filter results based on cuisine type, fastest delivery time or least expensive total fees.

FoodBoss has partnerships with each of the delivery services, so customers don't get charged anything extra for using the app -- it's purely an aggregator, DiBenedetto said.

The app has hundreds of thousands of users. It saw an uptick in traffic over the past week as more people began practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, and have been trying to learn what local restaurants are offering delivery, DiBenedetto said.

"From our standpoint, it's about making sure consumers know the options for delivery or pickup, and can see what they want to order from their local restaurants," DiBenedetto said. "That's the best thing we can do right now in the cities we operate in to help local restaurants."

