Oprah Winfrey to give commencement address on Facebook and Instagram

Facebook

High school and college seniors will likely not have the traditional graduation celebration this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Facebook plans on giving the future graduates a virtual event featuring celebrities and music acts.

The social media platform will host #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 on May 15 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Oprah Winfrey. Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more will address the graduating class and Miley Cyrus will perform her song, "The Climb." High schools and colleges in the US will be acknowledged during the event featuring messages from deans and principals.

The video of the event will be shared on Facebook Watch and highlights will be posted on the official Instagram account. Graduates can also host their own ceremony on Facebook with the special virtual graduation hub along with custom filters and celebrations in Messenger Rooms.

Instagram will start the festivities off on May 11 with daily postings spotlighting iconic senior experiences. The photo platform will also roll out graduation stickers, AR effects and a hashtag page for #Graduation2020.