Oppo's no notch Reno2 comes with four rear cameras

If nothing else, Oppo works fast. A sister brand to OnePlus, Oppo earlier this year released a new flagship phone in the Reno 10x Zoom (alongside a 5G version, the Reno 5G). On Wednesday, just four months later, the Chinese company unveiled a sequel of sorts: The Oppo Reno2. The Reno2 range, also including the Reno2 Z and Reno2 F, all have big 6.5-inch AMOLED displays and are aimed at creative types.

The standout feature is the rear camera setup. The Reno2, which is the most premium of the three, has four rear cameras. It combines a 48 megapixel main camera with a 13 megapixel telephoto lens, an 8 megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2 megapixel mono camera.

This is one more camera than the Reno 10x Zoom, but more does not necessarily mean better. The Reno2 has a 2 megapixel mono shooter while the 10x Zoom does not. But thanks to the latter's 13 megapixel periscope lens, it could shoot 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid and 60x digital. The Reno2, by comparison, has 2x optical, 5x hybrid and 20x digital. However, the Reno2 does have an Ultra Macro Mode for shooting super close-up shots of people and things.

It also has a weaker processor than the 10x Zoom, using a midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 7150 against the 10x Zoom's Snapdragon 855. All models of the Reno2 come with 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage space and a 16 megapixel selfie cam. The Reno2 will feature a shark fin-style pop-up camera, as seen in the 10x Zoom and Reno 5G, while the Reno2 Z and Reno2 F will have standard pop-up cameras.

But there are some improvements made over the previous Reno phones. Like the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the Reno2 (and Reno2 Z) will be able to use a Bokeh depth-of-field effect while shooting video on both the front and rear camera. The Reno2 is also equipped with three microphones that can be used to block out ambient sounds, focusing audio recording on the object of your video. This is another feature we just saw in the Galaxy Note 10.

All Reno2 phones also come with a night mode for taking photos in low-light conditions. Notably, the Reno2 Z comes with Ultra Night Mode 2.0, or the Ultra Night Mode found in the other models.

The Reno2 comes in three colors, Sunset Pink, Ocean Blue and Luminous Black. The phones were unveiled during an event in India, but there's no word yet on international pricing and availability. We'll update this story as soon as we find out those details.

Oppo Reno2 key specs