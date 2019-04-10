Oppo's Reno phone series includes 5G, 10x zoom and jaunty pop-up camera

Oppo

Oppo unveiled its widely rumored Reno phone at an event in Shanghai on Wednesday. The new flagship device from the Chinese phone maker will come in a range of different models.

First there's the standard version, which comes with 6.4-inch OLED screen, a Snapdragon 710 processor and two rear cameras. Then there's the 10x Zoom Edition, which not only comes with a third camera (for zooming, if that wasn't clear from the name), but has a 6.6-inch screen and Snapdragon 855 processor. A third version of the phone offering 5G connectivity was also unveiled in Zurich at a separate event.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the phone is the 16-megapixel forward-facing camera, which pops up from the top of the phone at a jaunty angle like a shark fin or a wedge of brie. This is Oppo's solution to the notorious notch problem, which sees the aesthetic of flawless phone screens ruined by having to incorporate a front-facing camera on the face of a device. Instead, Oppo hides the camera away inside the phone until selfie time.

There are four color options available -- teal, purple, pearly pink and a more serious dark grayish blue option. The Reno will be available with various different RAM options (ranging from 6-8GB) and 128GB and 256GB storage variations. Prices in China ranges from the equivalent of $450 to $710, but actual pricing for other markets won't be officially announced until the phone's official launch event in Zurich on April 24.