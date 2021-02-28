How to watch Golden Globes Lady Gaga's dogs have been recovered unharmed T-Mobile's $50 unlimited home internet Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine approved by FDA WandaVision episode 8

Oppo to launch the Find X3 Pro on March 11

The 5G phone will bring users "the clearest, most accurate, smooth and comfortable display to date," Oppo says.

Oppo will hold a phone launch event on March 11.

Oppo has announced it'll unveil its next flagship smartphone in March. The Oppo Find X3 Pro will be the company's first "billion color" phone, and is set to be revealed during the Find X3 Series livestream event at 11:30 a.m. GMT/3:30 a.m. PT on March 11. 

Oppo was scant on details, but said the 5G Oppo Find X3 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. Oppo says the screen "delivers excellence across resolution, screen refresh rate and high dynamic range content, bringing users the clearest, most accurate, smooth and comfortable display to date."

The launch will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro launched a year ago with a 6.7-inch display, a quad-camera setup, super fast charging, 5G and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The phone cost $1,300.