OnePlus owners get strange spam notifications on their phones

Érika García / CNET

If you got a strange OnePlus push notification on Monday, you're not alone. Owners of the Chinese phones rushed to Twitter to express their concerns over a pair of garbled messages.

"During an internal test, our OxygenOS team accidentally sent out a global push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro owners," the company wrote in response.

"We would like to apologize for any difficulties, and assure you that our team is currently investigating the error. We'll share more information soon."