OnePlus Nord will be unveiled in AR on July 21

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus's new smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, will be revealed on July 21. The phone, previously dubbed the "OnePlus Z Thing," is already available for preorder.

The Chinese phone-maker said it will let people watch the phone's launch from the safety of their own homes by holding an augmented-reality event. The event can be seen through the OnePlus Nord AR App, available now on the Google Play Store and at some point on the iPhone App Store.

"OnePlus Nord represents a new beginning for OnePlus, giving us an opportunity to share our technology with more people around the world," said Paul Yu, head of OnePlus Nord, in a statement Tuesday.

"For this launch, we want everyone to sit back, relax, and experience our new phone for the first time right in the comfort of their living room."

OnePlus has long experimented with new technologies to unveil new products. For 2015's OnePlus 2 launch the company decided to use virtual reality and Google Cardboard to stream the event to fans at home.

The phone is expected to cost below $500 and be available in India and Europe. The company is putting out a "documentary" about the phone's development, with the first episode published on YouTube earlier this month.