OnePlus released the excellent OnePlus 5 earlier this year. It sweetened the deal last month with the improved OnePlus 5T. Now it's adding a cherry on top.

A Star Wars-themed OnePlus 5T will launch in India on Dec. 14, the phone maker announced on Tuesday. As many of you may know, that coincides well with the worldwide release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" on Dec. 15.

The model, which sports the Star Wars logo on the back and looks to have a custom storm trooper UI, has only been announced for India, where it'll sell on Amazon. However, it shouldn't take long for it to pop up on third-party retailers' online stores. No word yet on pricing.

OnePlus' 5T is one of CNET's favourite phones. Editor Lynn La said it "pairs the right high-end hardware and software with the right price, making it one of the best value phones you can buy anywhere." Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the same processor you'll find in a Google Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the 5T starts at $499 (£449, converts to AU$660).