OnePlus 8T's Cyberpunk 2077 smartphone looks like something straight out of the game

OnePlus/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Even though the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 video game -- featuring Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand -- has been delayed until Dec. 10, you can still load up on merch ahead of time. Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus announced it would be releasing a limited-edition OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 smartphone.

The new device looks like it could be found in the Cyberpunk world, with game-themed wallpapers, two filters ("Night City" and "Northern California"), customized sound effects, a yellow Cyberpunk 2077 engraving on the back with matching accents, and a customized case, as well as six limited-edition badges. The only downside appears to be the massive protruding camera nodule on the back.

The limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 phone appears to share specs with the OnePlus 8T -- a 120Hz screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 256GB of storage.

At this time, the phone is only on preorder in China for 3,999 yuan, around $600.

CNET reached out to OnePlus for more information, and we'll update when we hear back.

See also: The best phone to buy for 2020