OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: Follow along live

After months of rumors and leaks, Chinese phone-maker OnePlus has announced its flagship phones for 2020, called the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, in an online event on Tuesday. The devices are the follow-ups to last year's OnePlus 7 phones and comes after fellow Chinese phone-makers such as Huawei and Xiaomi have pressed forward with recent launches despite supply chain disruptions in the consumer electronics sector caused by the coronavirus.

As leaks have suggested, the 8 Pro drops last year's pop-up camera for a punch-hole camera in the 6.78-inch screen's corner. Available in blue, black or green the phone is IP68 rated for water resistance and can do fast wireless charging on the company's Warp Charge 30 Wireless wireless charger, two long-awaited firsts for OnePlus. Reverse wireless charging is also present on the phone to power other devices like headphones.

As the company previously announced, the phone also has a 120Hz refresh rate display that the company claims can display over 1 billion colors. There are four cameras on the rear of the phone: a 48-megapixel main sensor, 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 3x telephoto as well as a color filter sensor for lighting effects and filters.

Taking many similar design cues from the 8 Pro, the 8 has a similar punch-hole camera but a smaller, more compact 6.55-inch display.

This story is developing...

When and where is the OnePlus Launch event?

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Time:

8 a.m. PT

11 a.m. ET

4 p.m. UK

How can I watch the event live?

OnePlus will host a livestream of the event on its YouTube channel. But you can also watch the event on CNET in the video player embedded below. Look out for in-depth reviews of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro coming soon.

What do we know about the OnePlus 8 series so far?

The rumor mill has been bubbling with speculation, leaks and teasers from the company itself over what we can expect from OnePlus' upcoming flagships. The most notable new features expected are 5G, faster refresh rates of up to 120Hz, and support for speedy 30-watt wireless charging. Other rumors include a hole-punch screen for the front-facing camera, a Snapdragon 865 processor and a new teal color. There's also been talk of a third, more budget-friendly variant called the OnePlus 8 Lite.

In general, however, we expect the phones from the OnePlus 8 family to be more expensive compared to phones from past years. Although OnePlus has earned a reputation of selling premium Android phones at hundreds of dollars less than its more established competitors like Google and Samsung, it's been challenging for OnePlus to keep prices low.