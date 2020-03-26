OnePlus 8, 8 Pro leak details what to expect in the company's next flagships

OnLeaks/iGeeksBlog

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are coming, and thanks to some new leaks, we now have a better idea of what will be inside the Chinese company's forthcoming flagships.

Revealed by noted Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal, who has previously shared images and details of other then-unreleased devices such as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip, the new OnePlus devices will continue the company's history of impressive specs.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch QHD Plus AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate -- a step up to the smooth 90Hz displays on the 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro phones that the company released last year-- and run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor with configurations available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone also has a 4,510-mAh battery.

Exclusive: They're coming! Here is the full specification list of the #OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like #OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78" 120hz QHD+ Display and 48+48+8+5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I'm so excited! #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4J — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020

According to the leak, the Pro will also have 5G support, four rear cameras including two with 48-megapixel sensors (likely the main and ultrawide cameras) to go along with 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel shooters.

A 16-megapixel camera sits on the front for selfies. Unlike last year's 7 Pro and 7T Pro that had a pop-up front camera, the new phone will have a cutout in the upper-left corner of the screen, according to renders shared by OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog.

Also new for the 8 Pro: 30-watt wired and wireless fast charging, 3-watt reverse wireless charging to wirelessly power up other devices and official IP68 rated water resistance. Whereas water resistance and wireless charging have been flagship staples for years on iPhones and Galaxies, OnePlus has resisted adding them to its phones.

The OnePlus 8, a cheaper variant, will have a 6.55-inch full HD Plus display with a 90Hz refresh rate and three rear cameras at 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel. A 16-megapixel remains on the front, but the phone will use slower RAM, have a smaller 4,300-mAh battery.

There is no IP-rated water resistance or wireless charging on the regular OnePlus 8 but it will run on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and support 5G.

It is unclear when the new phones will arrive. OnePlus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.