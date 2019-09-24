OnePlus 7T will launch with Android 10

OnePlus

The OnePlus 7T launch may be set for this Thursday, but that doesn't mean OnePlus has to stop announcing what will be in its next phone. On Tuesday the company revealed in a tweet another tidbit about its upcoming device, confirming that it will ship with the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, Android 10.

Experience Android 10 preloaded on the #OnePlus7T, no download required. Coming September 26. — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 24, 2019

While the news isn't much of a surprise given how closely OnePlus has worked with Google to ensure speedy updates in the past (it is currently slowly rolling out Android 10 to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro), given how much of the Android world still struggles to get phones updated promptly, it is good to know that this will at least launch with the latest version.

The news of Android 10 joins previous OnePlus reveals of the rear design of the phone, its three back cameras and that it will have a 90Hz display, similar to the 7 Pro. OnePlus also told CNET earlier this month that the new phone would be cheaper than the 7 Pro, which currently starts at $669 in the US, £649 in the UK and about AU$1,000 in Australia.

Now playing: Watch this: We dunk the OnePlus 7 Pro underwater