After two pretty blatant teases, OnePlus has just owned up to its next phone, the OnePlus 5T.

Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus, wrote in a blog post on Thursday: "The OnePlus 5T -- let's talk about the headphone jack." In the post, he goes into depth about headphone jack usage and why phonemakers typically decide to let it go. Lau concludes the post with the promise, "That's why we're proud to announce that we're keeping the headphone jack for the OnePlus 5T."

Why did we decide to keep the jack on the #OnePlus5T? Our CEO Pete explains in this product deep dive. https://t.co/LuVoHC8tzl pic.twitter.com/QPQbSFQyjQ — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 2, 2017

Ditching the headphone jack is a trend that tends to stir up controversy. Phones without headphone jacks rely on the USB-C port for charging and plugging in wired headphones and earbuds.

By keeping the jack, OnePlus is making a statement about consumer choice that many phonemakers, from Apple and Google to Motorola and HTC, have decided to forego in favor of supporting wireless accessories or those that use USB-C audio. Buyers cite anger at being forced to buy an easy-to-lose dongle adaptor, or buy new headphones, which can cost more than the wired variety.

OnePlus still hasn't announced a sale date, though rumors point to late November. Catch up on all the rumored OnePlus 5T specs here.

OnePlus did not respond to a request for further comment.