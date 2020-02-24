Bose

What are your feelings on rose gold? It must not be a super-popular color, because once again there's an all-time-low price on that version of a super-popular product: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the . That's one of the best deals I've ever seen on this; you'll usually find it selling for its list price of $349.95.

What's the big deal about these Boses? For that I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's Bose QuietComfort 35 II review. Spoiler alert: He loved them. Great sound, great comfort, great features and superb active noise-canceling.

Read more: Best cheap wireless noise-canceling headphones under $100 for 2020

Of course, don't forget the newer Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which Carnoy found to sound a touch better than the QC35's. And there's a soon-to-end sale that puts them at $300, down from the regular $400. Still, unless you're a serious audiophile with oodles of cash to burn, I suspect you'll be perfectly happy with the QC35 model -- and definitely happier with the price.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is a touch better with Google...

Originally published year before last. Updated to reflect new sale prices or availability.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.