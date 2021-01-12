CES 2021 Day 1 wrapup Photos: All the cool new gadgets at CES 2021 CES 2021 trends ColdSnap at CES 2021: Keurig of ice cream Giant Bowser debuts in Super Mario 3D World Track your stimulus check Gorillas test positive for coronavirus

Nvidia at CES 2021: RTX 3060, RTX 30-series laptop chips it says outperform Sony's PS5

The chip giant unveiled its latest RTX 30-series desktop graphics chip, and its first new laptop graphics chips.

This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of the entirely virtual CES 2021.

The fall was undoubtedly the time of desktop computers. Many gamers and the tech industry were obsessed with desktop-class chips, be they AMD's newest Ryzen central processors, its latest Radeon RX graphics chips or rival Nvidia's latest RTX series of chips. In all cases, people were barely able to get their hands on any of the components, with stock shortages lasting from the early fall and expected into this summer.

During the all-digital CES tech show, Nvidia announced its newest desktop and laptop computer graphics chips. 

The biggest announcement for desktop computer users was Nvidia's new RTX 3060. The new chip, meant to start at $329, is meant to offer slightly lower specs than the company's other RTX cards, including the RTX 3060 Ti, which starts at $399. 

As Nvidia's newest entry-level chip, the RTX 3060 is meant to entice people who use older-generation chips. Nvidia said it offers 10 times the performance of 2016's GTX 1060 and twice the performance of 2018's 2060. Nvidia said its 3060 will go on sale in February.

See also

Nvidia also announced new chips for laptop computers. Among them was the RTX 3060 chip for laptops, meant to run popular games like Ubisoft's hacker adventure Watch Dogs: Legion at standard 1080p HD. Nvidia boasted a laptop powered with the chip should run 30% faster than Sony's just released $499 PlayStation 5 video game console. The laptops powered with that chip should start at $999. 

Nvidia said it built the RTX 3070 chip, meant to help power higher resolution 1440p (or 2K) displays, starting at $1,299. And the RTX 3080 chip is meant to offer even more capability for gamers, artists and video editors starting at $1,999. Nvidia said the RTX 3080 will particularly help people play e-sports games like the battle games Overwatch from Blizzard and Fortnite from Epic Games.

nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-founders-08100

Nvidia's RTX 3080 is one of the hottest computer products today.

 Lori Grunin/CNET

CES

See All