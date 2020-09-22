Nokia's new phones pack huge screens for dirt cheap prices

Nokia/Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Nokia's past couple of generations of Android phones have been very much focused on budget and its latest products -- the Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 are no exception.

The 2.4 is the cheaper of the pair, coming in at only £99. US pricing is yet to be confirmed, but that price converts to around $127. For that low price, you get a massive 6.5-inch 1,600x720-pixel display, with a teardrop notch for the front-facing camera.

The single rear camera has a 13-megapixel resolution, but has an additional depth sensor for taking those artfully out of focus portrait images, as well as a night mode for taking shots in low light. It also includes a 4,500mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack and either 2 or 3GB of RAM, depending on the variant you go for.

So no, it's not exactly packed with top tech, but you can't expect flagship levels of performance for such a low price.

The Nokia 3.4 ups things a touch to include a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, an additional superwide camera on the back and USB C charging. It has a slightly smaller 6.39-inch display and a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery, but it does have a neater punch hole in the top left of the display for the front-facing camera. It costs £129 in the UK, which works out at around $166.

Both phones share attractively-textured rear panels and pretty color schemes that apparently take inspiration from their Nordic roots; a blue tone to mimic the fjords and a dusky pink to mimic "the early evening sky in Finland." Both phones also share a pure Android 10 experience which, being free of annoying bloatware, should help provide a smooth experience, despite the relatively low processing power on offer.

The Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 will go on sale globally in October. They'll be joined by two sets of headphones; the Nokia Power Earbuds, which offer up to 150 hours of playtime, with their meaty charging case, as well as the Power Earbuds Lite, which have a smaller charging case that provides a lesser -- but still adequate -- 30 hours of playtime. Both the Power Earbuds and Earbuds Lite will be available globally in October, costing £80 and £55 respectively.