Nokia's new Android phone costs less than $200

HMD Global

HMD Global, the company making phones under the Nokia brand, has announced a new Android phone. The Nokia 2 V Tella, unveiled Monday, will be available from Verizon for $168 later this month. It's also priced from $89 at Walmart.

The Nokia 2 V Tella has a 5.45-inch HD+ display, AI face unlock and a 3,000mAh battery that HMD Global says will last two days. It runs Android 10.

The phone has two rear cameras: An 8MP artificial intelligence-powered auto focus lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Nokia 2 V Tella is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

It "makes high-quality smartphone technology accessible to everyone," said Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global chief product officer. "Every customer wants to get the perfect shot, get on-the-go assistance with day-to-day tasks and ease their minds with improved security features regardless of how much they're spending."

The phone comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GM of ROM, and is available in blue.

