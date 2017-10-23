In another classic case of now-you-see-it, now-you-don't, the entry-level Nokia 2 Android phone briefly appeared on retailer B&H's website before being removed, according to Android Headlines.

A search result for the white version of the phone was still available on Google at the time of writing:

Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Android Headlines saw a record for the handset in black.

B&H's apparent accident is certainly confirmation that the rumored phone exists. In September, Twitter leaker Evan Blass shared photos linked to the Nokia 2:

HMD Global, the Finnish company that licenses the Nokia brand name, is reintroducing Nokia phones to the US, starting with low-cost models. Last week it announced that it will sell the popular, revamped Nokia 3310 stateside for $60. The feature phone wasn't slated for the US when it first announced last year; neither was the Nokia 3, a cheap phone that went on sale in the UK this summer for the equivalent of $150. The Nokia 2 would challenge inexpensive handsets from Motorola and Samsung.

The Nokia 2 is rumored to have a 4.7-inch display and 1.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor.

B&H did not immediately respond to a request for comment.