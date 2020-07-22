No, your AT&T phone didn't suddenly become irrelevant

Angela Lang/CNET

An email from AT&T arrived in customers' inboxes Wednesday, suggesting that 3G users would need to upgrade their devices or risk being dropped from its network. But that change, part of AT&T's long-planned 3G phase-out, is still a year and a half away.

The email, originally reported by Android Police, warns users that the company will soon be upgrading its network, and that their device "is not compatible with the new network and you will need to replace it to continue receiving service."

The email doesn't appear to mention the information listed on AT&T's related support page: The 3G phase-out isn't slated to happen until 2022.

"One change we're making is phasing out our 3G network by February 2022. Once we do, 3G devices and 4G wireless devices that don't support HD Voice will no longer work on our network," the page says.

To see if your phone will work on the new network, check for your phone's model on AT&T's official list.

AT&T didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.