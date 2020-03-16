No, 5G didn't cause the coronavirus pandemic

Getty Images

As the coronavirus sweeps the globe, so to do rumors about what caused it or how it's spread. One that has gained steam online is that new 5G networks caused the disease. That's completely wrong. Radio waves don't create viruses, which is what COVID-19 is.

Keri Hilson, an American singer with 4.2 million followers on Twitter, on Sunday sent several tweets that attempted to link the coronavirus to 5G. She wrote: "People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies...what we're going thru is the affects [sic] of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead."

Others on YouTube and Facebook, including an anti-5G Facebook group, have also shared false claims. A Facebook user named Ben Mackie earlier this month linked 5G to the coronavirus, saying in part that it's not actually a virus."They are trying to get u scared of a fake ass virus when it the 5G towers being built around the world," he said. He also claimed that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates invented the technology and that it's an effort to depopulate the world. And Mackie said that vaccines being developed for the coronavirus are actually chips that will be implanted in people.

(Editor's note: We are not linking to these posts because they contain falsehoods.)

Those claims were debunked by FullFact, a UK fact checker, and other experts have chimed in.

"This story about 5G has no credence scientifically and is certainly a potential distraction, as is other such misinformation, from controlling the COVID-19 epidemic," said Dr. Jonathan M. Samet, a professor at the Colorado School fo Public Health.

Brendan Carr, who serves on the Federal Communications Commission, on Monday tweeted that Hilson's effort to link 5G to the coronavirus "is straight from the most dangerous depths of tin foil hat land." He noted that COVID-19 is a virus that's spread person-to-person contact, not by radio waves, and he reiterated that the FCC, Food and Drug Administration, and Environmental Protection Agency all say 5G is safe.

5G is the new, super-fast wireless technology that's been rolling out across the globe. In the US, major cities like New York and Dallas have live 5G networks, and it's live in areas like China and the UK. The technology is poised to change the way we live and is expected to power everything from self-driving cars to advanced augmented reality experiences. The belief is whatever country leads in 5G will lead the world over the coming decades and possibly longer.

5G health concerns?

But ever since companies first started talking about 5G, there have been concerns expressed by some people about the technology's impact on health. One version of 5G, called millimeter wave, runs on very high-frequency radio waves. Those signals can't travel long distances, which requires towers to be placed close together and installed in more locations. That has reignited worries that the radio waves could produce harmful radiation that could cause brain cancer, reduced fertility, headaches and other illnesses.

The FDA and FCC say there's nothing to be worried about. Most studies haven't found a link between radio frequency signals from cellphones or cell towers and disease, the agencies say. In 2011, the World Health Organization said cellphones might cause some brain cancers, leaving open the possibility that a link exists between cancer and cellphone radiation. But three year later, the group said that the large number of studies conduct over the past two decades haven't found adverse health effects from mobile phone use.

Because 5G is so new, there's no definitive way to know if it will cause long-term health problems, but most experts agree that it's unlikely.

What can be definitively stated is that 5G doesn't cause or spread a virus.

A coronavirus is a type of virus that is spread from person-to-person contact. It doesn't travel through something like radio waves. You can't get it from using your phone or watching your TV. As CNET's Jackson Ryan noted, coronaviruses belong to a family known as Coronaviridae. They look like spiked rings when viewed under an electron microscope and are named for these spikes, which form a halo or "crown" (corona is Latin for crown) around their viral envelope.

The coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. The virus, initially known as 2019-nCoV, was reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31 and has been under investigation since. Other coronaviruses include SARS and MERS. The World Health Organization has labeled the coronavirus a pandemic, and the virus' spread has caused countries around the world, including the US, to take drastic measures like closing schools and restaurants.

One point addressed by the 5G-coronavirus theories is that COVID-19 came from China because that's where most 5G network towers are. While China does have service in many areas, 5G came to South Korea and parts of the US first. The US hasn't seen major numbers of coronavirus until the past couple of weeks. COVID-19 also has gone to areas without 5G, like Iran and Japan.

This isn't the first time that 5G has been a target of conspiracy theories. Russia, which has sown misinformation and influenced the 2016 US presidential election, has included 5G as one of its target areas. Broadcaster RT America, which is funded by the Russian government, a year ago published a report called "5G Wireless: A Dangerous 'Experiment on Humanity'" that sought to create fear about the technology. The New York Times at the time said it was an effort by Russia to slow the US' 5G push.

CNET's Maggie Reardon contributed to this report.

