Nikon recalls digital SLR batteries

Nikon has issued a voluntary recall for certain lots of EL-EN3 battery packs. The batteries, used mainly in the D50, D70, and D100 digital SLR cameras, can short-circuit and melt. Nikon will replace any batteries included in the recall. To find out if your EL-EN3 battery is included in the recall and get instructions for having it replaced, go to Nikon's Web site. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 200,000 EL-EN3 batteries are in use in the United States.