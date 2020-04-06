New York hospital to get 3,000 phone chargers for coronavirus patients

Angela Lang/CNET

New York-Presbyterian Hospital is expecting a delivery of nearly 3,000 phone chargers for coronavirus patients after a nurse called for them Sunday morning, as previously reported by the New York Post. People were apparently forgetting their chargers at home as they were being rushed to hospital, leaving them cut off from their families as their phones' batteries ran down.

Another nurse followed up to note that the hospital's IT team had gotten hold of thousands of the accessories and hoped to start delivering them that day.

The new strain of coronavirus, which can develop into a respiratory illness known as COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December and has spread worldwide in the months since. As of Monday morning, it had infected more than 1.2 million people and caused nearly 70,000 deaths globally. Over 3,000 of those deaths have been in New York City, the US epicenter of the outbreak.

