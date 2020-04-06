CNET también está disponible en español.

New York hospital to get 3,000 phone chargers for coronavirus patients

Sick people are being rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital without chargers, a nurse said.

Some coronavirus patients are apparently leaving their chargers at home when they're rushed to the hospital.

 Angela Lang/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

New York-Presbyterian Hospital is expecting a delivery of nearly 3,000 phone chargers for coronavirus patients after a nurse called for them Sunday morning, as previously reported by the New York Post. People were apparently forgetting their chargers at home as they were being rushed to hospital, leaving them cut off from their families as their phones' batteries ran down.

Another nurse followed up to note that the hospital's IT team had gotten hold of thousands of the accessories and hoped to start delivering them that day.

The new strain of coronavirus, which can develop into a respiratory illness known as COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December and has spread worldwide in the months since. As of Monday morning, it had infected more than 1.2 million people and caused nearly 70,000 deaths globally. Over 3,000 of those deaths have been in New York City, the US epicenter of the outbreak.

The hospital didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.