New social media app reportedly has ties with Trump administration

GETTR is a new social media platform launched in June that will "allow anyone to express their opinion freely." The Twitter-like network is reportedly being led by Jason Miller, the former spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, according to Politico Thursday.

The platform calls itself a "non-bias social network for people all over the world" and has apps in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. It has a look similar to Twitter and the same features, such as following other accounts, liking posts, a trending section and uploading pictures and videos.

While the app's description on both Google Play and the App Store describes the app as having an "initial launch" in the "What's New" section of their pages, there are posts on GETTR that go back to 2015. Several posts from right-wing media network Newsmax are dated April 15, 2015. Tim Murtaugh, former Trump 2020 campaign communications director, also had posts on GETTR dated in 2019.

Back in March, Miller told Fox News the former president would return with his own social media platform in "two or three months." Trump did start his own official blog in May, but shut it down one month later.

GETTR didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.