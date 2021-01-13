More Galaxy S21 details leak ahead of Samsung's Unpacked event

Evan Blass

CES

Only a day ahead of Samsung's expected Galaxy S21 launch at the Jan. 14 Samsung Unpacked event, some marketing materials have been shared online by renowned mobile tipster Evan Blass, offering a glimpse at the company's key selling points for its newest 5G-capable phones.

The leak involves three models: the S21 Ultra 5G, S21 Plus 5G and S21 5G. Highlights of the leaked material are Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor, which was unveiled Tuesday, a new S-Pen stylus and up to 512GB in storage for the S21 Ultra 5G.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G key selling points / range specs pic.twitter.com/YydnDSOK4x — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 13, 2021

The promotional slides also appear to give the new camera and memory specs for the three models, with Samsung's Ultra model offering up to 16GB of RAM.

It also looks like Samsung may be taking a page from Apple's playbook and removing the charger from the S21 box. The material says the S21 Ultra 5G comes with "just what you need," listing a USB Type C charging cable, ejection pin and quick start guide -- no mention of a charger. "Just another way of being ultra-kind to the environment," reads the description.

Samsung is expected to show off its Galaxy S21 lineup in an event themed "Welcome to the Everyday Epic" on the last day of CES 2021. The livestream starts at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET) Thursday.

Read more: Galaxy S21 is coming Jan. 14. How to watch Samsung's Unpacked launch event