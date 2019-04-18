New iPhone rumors suggest 2019 TrueDepth cameras will support 12MP imaging

Josh Miller/CNET

New rumors are sketching in the detail of our expectations for the next iPhone's camera technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a good track record with these types of predictions, has released a new report suggesting that all three 2019 iPhones will have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. Information from the report was earlier published by MacRumors.

If true, this would represent a considerable upgrade from the current generation's 7-megapixel front-facing cameras. But it would still leave Apple lagging far behind competitors such as Samsung and Huawei, whose impressive new P30 Pro features a 20-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a regular 40-megapixel lens in addition to a 8-megapixel lens with a 10x zoom.

Kuo's report also reiterates that two of Apple's forthcoming phones -- the successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, ostensibly -- will feature a trio of 12-megapixel rear-facing cameras but adds new details about them: there will be one telephoto lens, one wide-angle lens and, courtesy of an exclusive arrangement Apple has with Sony, one super-wide-angle lens.

Kuo reports that some of these lenses will feature a special "lens-coating" technology to help them blend in with the phone's exterior. That will require significant effort if another 2019 iPhone rumor -- the one about the trio of cameras housed in a large, square module on back of the device -- is accurate.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. But a slew of camera-related iPhone rumors have surfaced in recent months. It's widely expected that at least one -- if not all three -- of this year's forthcoming models will have three rear-facing lenses. And Bloomberg has reported that that triple-lens array will support new 3D technology designed to enhance Apple's new AR applications.

For now, the consensus is that Apple will introduce three new iPhone models this fall, following the format of the current generation. We expect to see a "budget" successor to the iPhone XR, a midrange flagship following in the footsteps of the iPhone XS, and a supersized model like the iPhone XS Max.

